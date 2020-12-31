The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has applied for French citizenship. The move by PM Johnson’s father soon after the Brexit deal was finalized is seen as an opposition to the UK decision. Let us tell you that on Wednesday, the British Parliament gave its approval to the Brexit Trade Deal with the European Union. This was followed by PM Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II.Boris Johnson’s father Stanley Johnson said on Thursday that he was in the process of regaining his French identity. He said that it is not a question of becoming a French citizen. If I understand properly then I am French. My mother was born in France. His mother was entirely French, whose grandfather was also French. The question for me so far is to regain what I am. Stanley Johnson said that I will always be European. It is certain. You can’t call me British.

PM Johnson’s father has been a member of the European Parliament

Boris Johnson’s father is 80 years old and has previously been a member of the European Parliament. He supported Britain’s stay with the European Union in the 2016 referendum. British citizens will lose the right to live and work in 27 countries under the European Union after the UK breaks economic ties with the European Union at 11 pm on Thursday. However, those who have dual citizenship will continue to get this right.

What is break

Brexit ie UK + Exit. Brexit simply means Britain’s exit from the European Union. Britain had announced its exit from the European Union a year earlier. In 2016 there was a referendum in Britain to pull out of the European Union. In which a large number of people there supported Brexit. This led to the resignation of the then David Cameron government. During the tenure of former Prime Minister Theresa May, there were several talks about the Brexit trade deal, but the agreement could not be reached. After which, during the tenure of Boris Johnson, finally there is agreement with the European Union.

How the European Union became

All the countries participating in the war ending World War II had to suffer losses. Five years after the end of this war, France and Germany entered into a treaty stating that the two countries would no longer wage a war against each other. Under the scheme, six countries signed a deal in the year 1950. Seven years later a treaty took place in Rome. After which the European Economic Community (ECC) was formed. This European Economic Community is today known as the European Union. Three new countries joined it in early 1973. One of these countries was Britain. Currently, there are 27 members in the EU and their total population is around 500 million.