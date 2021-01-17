Singer Paula arias She was moved to receive the award for the best female orchestra of 2020 for her group Son Tentación, during the broadcast on Saturday, January 16, of the program El reventonazo de la chola.

The leader of the salsa orchestra gave heartfelt words of gratitude and was moved to remember the difficult times that the members of the group go through due to the lack of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thank you for tremendous love. This award really touches us a lot because it has been a year for all of us, each of us has had to experience very strong things, but here we continue to stand, united as the family that I always wanted and formed, ”said the 30-year-old artist.

Paula Arias also recalled the problems that existed within the group, however, she highlighted the union between her companions. “It is true that Paula is a visionary, hard-working and persevering woman. But Son Tentación, beyond being an individual effort, is a collective effort of women imposing themselves in an environment of men, ”said Chola Chabuca.

Son Temptation announces the retirement of Edmary Gómez

Through social networks, Son Tentación announced the retirement of the singer Edmary Gómez, who remained in the orchestra for two years and three months. The reasons for the resignation are still unknown and the statement only states that it is due to a “personal matter.”

“Today, with many mixed feelings, we want to announce that our Edmary Gómez Temptation, as of today, will no longer be part of the Son Tentación family for personal reasons,” the Instagram post reads.

“We want to thank him for having given everything on each stage these years together and always giving us the best of his talent, always wishing him the best of success. Our respect and admiration for her always as an artist and a human being. We know that great things will come for her ”, he concluded.

