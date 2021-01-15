The salsa orchestra Son Tentación surprised its followers by announcing the departure of Edmary gomez, one of its members since 2018. The reasons for the singer’s retirement are still unknown and the statement only specified that it is a personal issue.

“Today, with many mixed feelings, we want to announce that our Edmary Gómez Temptation, as of today, will no longer be part of the Son Tentación family for personal reasons,” reads the Facebook page of the group led by Paula Arias.

Son Tentación thanked the artist for the contribution and made it clear that there is no problem between the members. “We want to thank him for having given everything on each stage these years together and always giving us the best of his talent, always wishing him the best of success. Our respect and admiration for her always as an artist and a human being. We know that great things will come for her ”, concludes the statement.

Son temptation announces the retirement of Edmary Gómez. Photo They are temptation Facebook

The fans of the women’s salsa orchestra were quick to react to the publication and regretted the retirement of Edmary Gómez; However, they highlighted her talent and assured that they hope to see her again soon as a soloist or in the ranks of another musical group.

The singer Edmary Gómez no longer belongs to the group They are temptation from this Friday, January 15. Photo: Edmary Gómez Instagram

“It will not be the same but many successes, Edmary, you will be missed”, “Successes for her! Genies, I admire you very much ”,“ A shame. We thank you so much for always showing a smile and above all thank you for your songs, I wish you the best of luck in your new stage and moving forward, Edmary ”were some messages.

