Early this Sunday morning, a 20 year old boy has been arrested as the prime suspect in stab his parentsat the residence located in the 900 block of North Banning Boulevard, near East Opp Street, in the Wilmington area, an incident that left a balance her mother’s death and serious injuries to his father.

The incident, which occurred around 12:38 a.m., quickly mobilized Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers after receiving reports of a multiple stabbing. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found two people with serious injuries caused by a knife, a 42-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, both of Hispanic origin.

The woman, who is presumed to be the suspect’s mother, She was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man, identified as the father, was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police arrested the suspect, a 20-year-old man who was found naked and covered in blood. According to authorities, he is believed to be son of the victims. The young man was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation while the LAPD continues its investigation to clarify the facts and determine the motives behind the attack.

Shocking images captured at the crime scene showed the alleged aggressor bloodied, sitting on the street with a significant wound on his back. The officers were also seen talking to a young woman wrapped in a blanket, who appeared to be uninjured.

So far, the authorities They have not revealed the identities of the victims or the suspect.The local community is in shock, trying to come to terms with the magnitude of the tragedy. Neighbors in the area describe the family as reserved and do not recall noticing any signs of prior conflict that might have foreshadowed such an extreme act of violence.

The LAPD He indicated that the investigation is ongoing and that one of the lines being explored is the possible influence of controlled substances on the suspect’s behavior.