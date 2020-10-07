Highlights: Fahim’s family lived in Mumbai, had left for Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Jayanti’s day was very special for 19-year-old Faheem Khan. He met his family after 11 years. He was separated from his family about 11 years ago while traveling on a train. The GRPwals kept him in an orphanage. Since then he was staying there.

The talk is May 9, 2020. Faheem was then eight years old. He along with his parents and two siblings was moving from Mumbai to his ancestral home in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He caught the train from Kalyan.

The train landed at the station and missed the train

Kalyan and Nashik were sleeping between his parents. Faheem had to wash his mouth. He landed at Nashik station and washed his face and started drinking water. Meanwhile, the train started running. By the time he catches the train, the train has moved. When parents opened their eyes, they came to know about Faheem missing at Nashik station.

Mother returned but son left for further

Faheem’s mother and daughter boarded another train and set out for Nashik. Here Fahim took a train from Nashik to Sultanpur. He hoped he would meet his parents. But they got separated. Faheem’s maternal uncle told that he was crying in the train. At Khandwa station, the GRP men caught him when he saw him crying. She was sent to Navjeevan Children’s Home.

Family searching for Faheem in Nashik

His family kept looking for him in Nashik. He went to Nashik’s dargah, Mumbai railway station, mortuary. If Fahim did not find him, he also filed a report of his disappearance but he was not found. He was released from the orphanage when he was 19 years old. He was told to Faheem that he is now attained and cannot live there.

Fahim’s family got like this

Faheem came out of the orphanage, he said he had to go to Sultanpur. He came to Sultanpur on 1 September with an orphanage official. Here he made contact with ASP Shivraj. The ASP contacted social worker Gufran Ahmed Saifi. He sent Faheem’s picture and information to other social workers. It was also posted on social media.

Family found within three hours

Within three hours, Faheem’s uncle, mother and sister arrived. Mother and son hugged each other and cried a lot. The mother said that she had lost hope that she would ever meet Faheem. Faheem said that he dreams of becoming a footballer. He plays football and will now fulfill his dream.