(Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur striker Heung-min Son has lamented the departure of manager Antonio Conte from the club and said he feels responsible for the Italian coach’s sacking as he has failed to replicate his excellent form from the previous season.

Son, 30, finished top scorer in the Premier League with 23 goals to help Tottenham finish fourth under Conte last season, but the South Korean has scored just six times in the current league so far.

Tottenham sacked Conte on Sunday, eight days after he criticized his players, accusing them of being selfish, lacking team spirit and unable to play under pressure at a press conference following a 3-3 draw with Southampton.

“As a player, I am sorry. He’s a world-class coach and we’ve had a great journey together,” Son said after South Korea’s 2-1 defeat by Uruguay in a friendly in Seoul on Tuesday.

“I should have played better. I feel responsible for his departure, because I didn’t help the club that much.”

“I’m grateful for what he did… He’s a great coach and has a lot of experience. I will root for him,” he added.

Tottenham were eliminated from the English cups and the Champions League. They are fourth in the Premier League with 49 points from 28 games and return to action at Everton on Tuesday.

