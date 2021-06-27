General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo admits that the anti-Covid vaccine produced by AstraZeneca “could have been better communicated”.

“There have been more than ten different indications over time”, he recalled today, Sunday 27 June 2021, interviewed by Mara Venier during the TV program Domenica In, on RaiUno. The Covid-19 emergency commissioner attributes the confusion generated over the British vaccine to the fact that we are faced with “a new and unknown virus” and “progress in pharmacovigilance”.

“In spite of everything, our fellow citizens have proven to be better than this confusion that has arisen”, underlined Figliuolo. In recent months, the general explained, “we used everything we had to bring down the contagion curve”. “Now we can use other vaccines for heterologous with the second dose instead.”

During the TV interview, Figliuolo also spoke of the reopening in view of discos: “Young people must be able to return to the discotheque with a responsible attitude and with the green pass,” he said.

The youngsters, added the Covid emergency commissioner, “must regain possession of their sociality, freedom and regain a taste for the future, as President Draghi said. Vaccination is an important act of awareness and responsibility. With that of young people, the circulation of the virus and therefore also of the variants is limited “.d