Baza: Son of ex-governor of Tula region owns apartment worth 265 million rubles

The son of the former head of the Tula region, Vladimir Gruzdev, owns a home in the center of Moscow. The property is worth 265 million rubles, discovered Telegram-Baza channel.

Leonid Gruzdev has reportedly decided to get rid of his Moscow apartment. The lot is located in the nine-story “House with Lions” on Malaya Molchanovka, in a building built in 1914. In the past, writer Alexei Tolstoy lived here. Poets Sergei Yesenin and Marina Tsvetaeva visited the historic house.

The area of ​​the dwelling is 162 square meters, and the interior is designed in the style of American classics. There is a bedroom, an office, a kitchen-dining room, as well as a master block with a dressing room and a separate bathroom. A decorative fireplace with the inscription “Visiting is good, but home is better” gives the apartment a special chic.

The current owner of the property has not visited it for a long time – he is currently studying in London. According to journalists, Leonid has issued a power of attorney to his father and is preparing the property for sale.

Gruzdev was a deputy of the State Duma of the fourth and fifth convocations, and since 2011 he has headed the Tula region. On February 2, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the resignation of Gruzdev, who left the post at his own request due to family circumstances. In 1993, he founded the supermarket chain “Sedmoy Kontinent”, which he sold to his partner Alexander Zanadvorov in 2007.