Nicandro Díaz Jr., son of the producer Nicandro Diazwho died in an accident days ago in Cozumel, Quintana Roo, met with the media in Mexico City and He thanked them for their moral support to him and his brothers and the entire family.

Furthermore, Nicandro, son of Nicadro Díaz, revealed what he would do with his father's remains: “We are going to cremate him, it will be by cremation and he will stay with our family for a few days and then we will see what to do with his ashes.”

Nicandro Diazproducer of soap operas on Televisa such as 'Destilando amor', 'Gotita de amor', 'Mañana es para siempre' and 'Golpe deluck', died on March 18 due to a motorcycle accident in Cozumel, while he was He was driving with his partner Mariana Robles, a dubbing actress.

Nicandro Díaz died at the age of 60 in an accident. Instagram photo

Nicandro Díaz Jr., 22 years old, He expressed feeling very sad about the death of his father: “We have been happy to know that he was a very loved person and to give all the people the opportunity to say goodbye,” he also said.

Several news portals share that Nicandro Díaz Jr. spoke on behalf of his family with the media and expressed his infinite gratitude for supporting them in such difficult times.

