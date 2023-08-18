Et is less than a year ago that Prince Albert II of Monaco appeared in public with his two illegitimate children in New York for the first time.

Daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi is an actress in California and is now 31 years old. Her mother, Tamara Rotolo, was working as a waitress when she met the then-Prince in the summer of 1991.

Alexandre Grimaldi will be 20 in a few days. His mother Nicole Coste, a former Air France flight attendant from Togo, took the photo of the three and later published it on Instagram.

While the daughter had to wait 14 years to be accepted by Albert, the son was lucky that the father had already known Alexandre when he was only four months old. It was a relief for the son, as he said for the first time on Wednesday in an interview he and his 51-year-old mother gave to the French magazine “Point de Vue”.

In it he also talks about how caring his parents are. He has an intimate relationship with his father. It bothers him to be called “illegitimate”. Neither his father nor his mother were married “when I was born”. They would not therefore have committed adultery. The fact that his mother’s maiden name is often attached to him is also wrong. It is culturally customary to bear the father’s name if one has been recognized by him since birth.

“I never called myself Coste or Coste-Grimaldi. Not on any ID, at school or on my diplomas. Anyone who calls me that is doing so with malicious intent.” The media would mostly report negatively about him and his mother, and also that his father hardly took care of him. The opposite is the case: he had a happy childhood.

Both Alexandre Grimaldi and his older half-sister are barred from succeeding to the throne in Monaco. Hereditary prince is eight-year-old Jacques from Albert’s marriage to Princess Charlène, even though his twin sister Gabriella is two minutes older than her brother. In Monaco, male descendants continue to be the first in the line of succession in the Princely House.