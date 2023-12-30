Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/30/2023 – 21:22

The 9-year-old son of Antônio Carlos da Costa Pinto, known as Pit, a 44-year-old militiaman who died last Friday, the 29th, in the Três Pontes community, west of Rio de Janeiro, died this Saturday, the 30th. in a very serious condition at the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, since last Friday, when she and her father were hit by gunshots, in the Paciência neighborhood, a region dominated by militia groups. The death was confirmed by the city health department.

Pit was treated as a possible successor to Luiz Antonio da Silva Braga, known as Zinho, former leader of the criminal group in the west zone of Rio, who handed himself in to the Federal Police last Sunday, the 24th. The causes of the deaths of Pit and his son, Allef Miguel Martins Pinto, are being investigated by the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC).

According to data from the Rio de Paz Institute, this is the 14th case of a child or adolescent who dies in the State of Rio de Janeiro from a firearm in 2023. According to the organization, this year reached the highest number of deaths of this type since 2007, when the entity began to carry out the survey. With Alef's death, the total number of victims registered by the institute is 105.

Last Friday, agents from the 27th Military Police Battalion (Santa Cruz) were called to respond to a possible attack in the Três Pontes community, in Paciência. At the scene, the police already found Pit lifeless, inside a car and with gunshot wounds. Alef needed to be rescued and received his first care at the Paciência Emergency Care Unit (UPA), before being transferred to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital.

The same incident also resulted in the death of another man, Leonel Patrício de Moura, aged 36, whose body, according to the Military Police, was found in Santa Cruz, a neighboring neighborhood of Paciência. The action also left two other people injured, who were taken to hospitals in the region. “Investigations were carried out at the sites and witnesses were interviewed. Investigations are underway to determine the authorship and motivation of the crimes,” the Civil Police said in a statement.

Succession in command of the militia

Pit had been appointed as Zinho's successor in command of the militia after the former chief handed himself in to the Federal Police last Sunday, the 24th.

Pit was arrested in May 2019 for the crime of criminal organization and for being part of the militia in the west zone of Rio, then led by Wellington da Silva Braga, known as Ecko, Zinho's brother, and who was murdered in 2021 in a confrontation with the police.

At the time, the Police Station for the Repression of Organized Criminal Actions (Draco) mentioned that Pit was one of those responsible for the Complexo do Cesarinho region, in Santa Cruz, and that he had “a prominent role in the criminal organization”. The militiaman was released months later.

After turning himself in, Zinho is currently imprisoned in the maximum security Bangu 1 Penitentiary. Until the surrender, he had been appointed head of the militia in the west zone of Rio, since Ecko's death. According to investigations, Zinho rose to leadership of the militia largely due to his skills with accounts and money management.

In October, Faustão, Zinho's right-hand man and until then considered second in the group's hierarchy, was murdered during a confrontation with agents from the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police and the General Department of Specialized Police (DGPE), in the Três Pontes favela, in Santa Cruz. .

In retaliation for Faustão's death, militiamen carried out serial attacks against vehicles on the streets of Rio's west zone on October 23. At the time, at least 35 collectives were set on fire. According to the Rio de Janeiro bus company union, it was the biggest attack on buses in the city's history.