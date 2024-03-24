After Peru's recent victory over Nicaragua in Matutein a friendly match, the families of the footballers had the opportunity to visit their loved ones at the facilities of the Videna. Among those present was the model Ana Paula Consorte, who went to see Paolo Guerrero, in the company of his eldest daughter and one of the babies she had with the 'Predator'. The presence of the Brazilian influencer surprised more than one, after it was evident that they had distanced themselves a few weeks ago, after the footballer agreed to play for César Vallejo in League 1.

What happened to Ana Paula Consorte in La Videna?

Ana Paula Consorte, who now resides in Trujillo Because Paolo Guerrero was hired by the César Vallejo University (UCV), he arrived at Videna around 5 pm on last Saturday, March 23. During his visit, an unexpected event occurred that the Brazilian herself wanted to share on social networks, which generated various comments among the footballer's followers.

The model arrived at the Videna facilities to visit her partner, Paolo Guerrero, and did not hesitate to appear very happy with her family. In the images shared on her Instagram account, one of the moments that caught her attention the most was the presence of the national team's '9' on the grass. However, the most notable thing was that, apparently, the child took his first steps precisely in this place. “Paolo André's first steps, it was right in the field. (If it is a sign, the family feels ready)”, the model wrote.

This emotional meeting became a special memory for the Guerrero-Consorte family, as it made clear the importance of football as part of their daily life and how Videna became a witness to transcendental moments.

Added to this, the publication and the presence of the Brazilian dancer at the match Peru vs. Nicaragua They prove that the problems that Paolo and she had in recent weeks are now more than overcome. And not only that, because Ana Paula appeared at the stadium Alejandro Villanueva With 'Mrs. Peta', mother of the captain of the Peruvian team, so of course it would be evident that there is no enmity between the two, as has been speculated in recent weeks.

Why would Ana Paula Consorte and 'Doña Peta' have fought?

An energetic message shared by Ana Paula Consorte on her social media profiles caused a great impact among her numerous followers. On her Instagram account, the Brazilian influencer shared a video that has generated speculation about whether it is indirectly directed at 'Doña Peta'. In the clip, the following statement is heard: “A woman of value stays with a man, even when she knows that he lies, deceives and betrays, and that woman is his mother. We, however, do not do it! Whoever reveals himself!”

Despite this, the eldest son of 'Doña Peta', known as 'Coyote' Rivera, revealed exclusively to 'América hoy' that there is no conflict between his mother and Paolo Guerrero's partner, Ana Paula Consorte, despite of the speculations that the media had spread: “This is a soap opera. My mother is very upset. They have nothing to talk about and they seek to harm people. They make a profit from it and unfortunately this has to change. They do a lot of damage to the family. It's false, nothing to do with it. The family It's calm.”