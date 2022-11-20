Home page politics

Of: Franziska Black

Ali Mushaima, son of imprisoned opposition figure Hansan Mushaima. © private

The world looks to Qatar – but in other Gulf States the human rights situation is sometimes much more precarious. A conversation with Ali Mushaima, son of the well-known opposition leader.

London/Munich – In Bahrain, a prominent opposition member of the Arab Spring is not being treated despite being ill, apparently because he refused the “silence requirements” imposed by the state organs. Hasan Mushaima has been serving a life sentence since 2011. Now he is dying because he has been denied the human right to medical care. “It’s a crime,” his son told Merkur.de.

“He’s in pain,” Ali Mushaima continued. In addition to high blood pressure, high blood sugar and heart problems, a lost tooth came half a year ago. As early as 2021, the Bahraini opposition figure was transferred from prison to a rehabilitation clinic in the capital Manama, where he was initially cared for. “After six months, the officials then offered to fire him – but only on the condition that he ‘keep quiet’,” reported the 39-year-old.

His father refused with the words “I am not a slave”. Since then, he has received no more health care on the instructions of the prison authorities. “Then why have they transferred him to this medical facility in the first place if they are denying him the basics?” Mushaima asked. His father will be 75 at the beginning of next year. He hasn’t seen him since 2011.

Human rights in Bahrain: Troops put down protests in the Arab Spring

Hasan Mushaima is one of the best-known opposition figures in the Gulf state of Bahrain. Already in the 1990s he took part in the protests against political repression and for democracy (1994-1999). The uprisings that followed the Arab Spring from 2010 onwards did not lead to a revolution in Bahrain. Mushaima was accused of “attempting to overthrow the monarchy” and imprisoned.

In March 2011, Saudi Arabian troops helped put down the protests, dozens of opposition figures ended up in prison and hundreds lost their citizenship. The latest development in the Mushaima case called the left-wing member of the Bundestag Zaklin Nastic onto the scene. “Like thousands of others, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for peaceful protest. You must be released immediately!”

Hasan Mushaima case: Three ten-minute phone calls per week

In November 2022, Pope Francis became the first head of the Catholic Church to travel to Bahrain. “The claims of those in power that there is pluralism, freedom of expression and tolerance in their country are contradicted by developments,” wrote Hasan Mushaima in a letter to the Pope at the time, from which the British Guardians quoted. “A visit to the prisons would also prove that. In them sit innocents who pay the price for asking the minimum.”

In prison, his father is now allowed to make phone calls three times a week – for a maximum of ten minutes each time and with no one but family members, Mushaima reported. The family protests daily in front of the facility where his father is being held. He, too, is becoming active, organizing protests in front of the Bahrain Embassy in London and going on a hunger strike in 2018, which attracted media attention.

But does he have any hope of a change in Bahrain’s politics itself? “Unfortunately no,” Mushaima replied. “But I will not rest until my father is free,” he announced. (frs)