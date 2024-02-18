Juan Antonio Moreno Ruiz, the first-born son of television presenter Toño Moreno, died. His death occurred last Friday, February 16, as reported in several news portals and announced by authorities in Coahuila, Mexico.

Juan Antonio Moreno was 27 years old and he lost his life in an accident, as he was driving at kilometer 96+500 of the Monclova-Saltillo highway in his Seat León, a hatchback type, when a trailer invaded his lane.

The impact between both units was inevitable, they left the road and the death of the young man would have occurred immediately, authorities point out.

The fire team, the Municipal Police, and the National Guard arrived at the scene of the accident and found Juan Antonio Moreno, son of Toño Moreno, dead. while the driver of the trailer was unharmed and fled the scene.

The State Attorney General's Office (FGE) investigates the case and is also looking for the person responsible, they even ask the population for their support to provide any information that could help arrest the alleged person responsible.

The journalist Toño Moreno, who works for N+ Noticias TelevisaUnivision in Coahuila, He receives condolences on his social networks from co-workers and friends. They mourn the death of his son José Antonio Moreno Ruiz.

