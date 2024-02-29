Rafael Almeida Stédile, son of João Pedro Stedile, was appointed parliamentary secretary of João Daniel (PT-SE)

The son of the leader of the MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement), João Pedro Stedile, was appointed to a position in the federal deputy's office John Daniel (PT-SE) on Wednesday (28.Feb.2024). Rafael Almeida Stedile occupies the role of parliamentary secretary of the congressman.

To the Power360the congressman's office said the monthly pay of Rafael will be R$ 5,411.55.

Rafael was born in São Paulo (SP) and has a degree in advertising. The São Paulo native, who has worked as a photographer since 2013, has a site to publicize their work. He covered, for example, the demonstrations in Brazil in 2013 and the elections in Latin American countries, such as Argentina and Mexico. In 2022, he followed the electoral campaign of Edegar PretoPT candidate defeated in the race for governor of Rio Grande do Sul.

In your profile On Instagram, Rafael also posts photographs about the MST. In a note released to the press, deputy João Daniel said that, despite having “work linked to political issues”Rafael is not affiliated with any party and is not a member of the social movement.

“Rafael Stedile has a degree in advertising and has worked as a freelance photographer for over 10 years in the corporate market and contributes to social movements. Despite having a history of work linked to political issues, he is not affiliated with any party and is not a member of the MST. He will carry out a technical Communication task for the cabinet”stated the note.

On Wednesday (Feb 28), the Chamber held a solemn session in honor of the 40th anniversary of the MST. The Ministers of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeiraand Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara, participated in the event.

The profile on X (formerly Twitter) “PT in the Chamber” shared a video by João Daniel, who participated in the session. In the publication, the deputy, who is coordinator of the Agrarian Center of the party's bench in Casa Baixa, celebrated the ceremony.

OPPOSITION

The session in honor of the MST was criticized by congressmen opposing the government and the deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) was booed in the plenary.

The divergence of opposition deputies from the MST is not new. In May 2023, the Chamber of Deputies installed a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the movement. João Pedro Stedile gave a statement to the commission in August.

However, the collegiate's operating period ended without a vote on the final report due to the clash between government and opposition members.