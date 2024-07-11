Parral, Chih.- The son of Parral municipal employee Margot Imperial, who has been missing since August 25 of last year, died during the early hours of this Thursday in a traffic accident. He was a well-known musician on the local scene and was identified as Froylan I. He was 27 years old and played with the group Nueva Frecuencia. At least two other people were injured.

The young man lost his life after a strong collision with a fixed object in the Vado de la Libertad when he was traveling aboard a yellow Jeep-type car and crashed into a retaining wall, falling to the slope of the sector.

Municipal Public Security elements, as well as rescue paramedics, arrived at the scene after being alerted to the emergency number 9-1-1 and immediately proceeded to provide first aid to the occupants of the vehicle involved, but unfortunately, the young musician no longer had vital signs at the time of receiving attention from the paramedics.

According to preliminary information, the occupants of the vehicle in question were traveling at excessive speed on the river road when, unexpectedly, they lost control of the steering wheel and ended up crashing into the metal and concrete curb, and then continued their course into the river bed, a few meters from the water pond located in the area.

Units from the AEI, as well as forensic services, arrived at the scene to gather the relevant information and transfer the lifeless person to the SEMEFO facilities for the legal autopsy.

The young man is the son of the woman who disappeared more than 9 months ago, the municipal employee Margot Imperial who was traveling to Cuauhtémoc with a friend and her boyfriend and disappeared since then without a trace.