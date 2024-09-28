Actor and television host Paul Stanleyhad a emotional reunion in “The House of the Famous Mexico” with television presenter and comedian Mario Bezareswho was one of those indicted as the alleged mastermind in the murder of his father, the television host Paco Stanley. This is considered on social networks as one of the most historic moments on Mexican television. The host of the program “Hoy” and participant in the first season of this reality show, He told “Mayito” that he was at peace with him.

“I am here because I decided, it has been a long time, it has been very difficult for all of us, I just want to tell you that I am at peace with you, I have already let go because I have the most beautiful thing in my life, my daughter, I want a new life, leave everything great, I wish you and your family all the best and blessings, congratulations, you have done very well,” said Paul Stanley when facing Mario Bezares, who was one of his father’s best friends. Paco Stanley.

For the lawyer, music producer and DJ Alejandro Bezares, one of “Mayito’s” children, this reunion helped heal his inner child.. “Thank you very much Paul, thank you very much to the Stanley family, I feel that a curse has been broken, I feel that a new chapter is beginning for the Bezares and if that eight-year-old boy, that Alejandrito, is finally healed, I am still in shock,” he expressed. in an interview with entertainment reporters at the Mexico City International Airport.

Brenda’s son and Mario Bezaresfinalist of “The house of the famous Mexico 2”said that upon seeing the reunion of his father and Paul Stanleymade him cry and received a lot of love from Gala Montes’ relatives, Karime Pindter, Briggitte Bozzo and Arath de la Torre. “I’m not used to so much love, honestly, they were 25 years of stigma, rejection, receiving insults, ridiculeand then arriving, and a wave of love, support and understanding… I am still in shock to be able to react to this.”

Alejandro Bezares reiterated his gratitude to Paul Stanley“for having given my dad the blessing, for having broken this curse and that the dark days of the Bezares are over. We are all happy, happy, happy, we can now start again, I am very grateful for that. Thank you Paul, you don’t have idea how you healed this heart, how you healed the heart of my family, whatever you need, here we are Paul, I wish all the love and all the success to you and your family always.

