The producer Luis de Llano Stevensson of also producer Luis de Llano, was reported This Tuesday before the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, several news portals reported.

Not only him, but also Gisell Marín, since she and Luis de Llano’s son face charges of alleged fraud and it is the lawyer Sergio Arturo Ramírez who reports that said complaint derives from the deception that his client was subjected to.

The lawyer refers to the businessman Hafil Alonso, who handed them over to Luis de Llano Stevens and Gisell Marín 11 million pesosfor the singer Ricky Martín to appear, since they coordinated the show.

Luis de Llano with his son Luis de Llano Jr. Photo from Facebook

The tickets for the dates on which Ricky Martin would appear were reserved for the cities of Oaxaca and Querétaro, they would have been sold authorized by Mrs. Gisell Marín, but Ricky Martin, nor his official representative, never signed a contract.

This is reported by the same lawyer Sergio Arturo and he points out to the authorities that they have the contract signed by them (Luis de Llano Stevens and Gisell Marín), “also the more than 30 transfers made to cover the requested amount.”

Regarding the transfers, it is mentioned that the first was for 500 thousand pesos on account of Luis de Llano Stevens.

The crime that he and Mrs. Marín are accused of does not provide for informal preventive detention, although a judge could impose it by linking them to proceedings, the lawyer mentions.

An investigation folder has already been opened and more information on its progress will be provided in the coming days.

