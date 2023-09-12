Luis de Llano Stevens, son of the producer Luis de Llanowould have committed a million-dollar fraud after promoting a fake concert by the singer Ricky Martinis announced in various media.

The son of Luis de Llano supposedly deceived an Oaxacan businessman named Hafid Alonso, by promising him two concerts by the Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, and had even made two deposits with large amounts of money.

It is the lawyer Sergio Ramírez who talks about the legal process in an interview with the program ‘De Primera Mano’, on Imagen Televisión.

“Luis de Llano Stevens offers to carry out two dates with Ricky Martin for the 14th and 17th in Oaxaca and Querétaro, respectively,” mentions lawyer Sergio Ramírez in the aforementioned television program.

It is also mentioned that Luis de Llano Stevens He introduced Hafid Alonso to Mrs. Gisel Marín, who has an entertainment company: “She claims to have the dates to be able to accommodate them for Ricky Martin,” says the litigant to Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

The lawyer says that Hafid Alonso made three deposits for approximately 11 million pesos to three accounts: one belonging to Luis de Llano Stevens, another to Gisel Marín and another to the woman’s company.

When the date of the concerts arrived, ‘everything fell apart’, as fake ticket sales were discovered, many people were defrauded, and Luis de Llano Stevens “tried to distance himself.”

For his part, Ricky Martin’s real representative, after being contacted, said that those dates never existed for the famous singer to appear in the aforementioned places.

Regarding the alleged millionaire fraud, lawyer Hafid Alonso mentions in ‘De Primera Mano’ that they will proceed with what is complicated by linking them to a criminal process.

