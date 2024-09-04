Home policy

From: Fabian Müller

Trump is accused of having misused the Arlington Cemetery for election campaign purposes. Jimmy McCain is furious.

Arlington – The criticism of Donald Trump’s visit to the National Cemetery in Arlington continues. Now the son of republican-Legend John McCain, Jimmy McCain, in an interview with the US TV channel CNN He felt that Trump had overstepped his bounds by holding a campaign event at the cemetery.

“It just blows me away,” McCain told the US broadcaster CNNSeveral generations of McCains are buried in Arlington. Only a few weeks ago, the youngest son of the late John McCain turned away from the Republicans. Now he plans to run for Kamala Harris to vote, he said in the interview.

Funeral service in Arlington: Criticism of Trump’s campaign appearance continues

McCain says he is particularly bothered by the fact that Trump used the cemetery as a backdrop for a political campaign. “Anyone who has spent a long time in their uniform understands that it’s not about them. It’s about these people who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of their country,” said the 36-year-old, who is a lieutenant colonel and officer in the US Army’s intelligence service.

Donald Trump at Arlington National Cemetery on the campaign trail on August 26. © IMAGO/Mark Alfred

Other members of the McCains’ family have also distanced themselves from Trump. This caused a great stir in the USA, as the McCains are considered politically influential. John McCain was the party’s presidential candidate in the 2008 election, but lost to Barack Obama.

Criticism of Trump’s visit to the National Cemetery: Disrespect for the fallen

McCain described Trump’s visit to Arlington Cemetery in the CNNinterview as disrespect for the fallen. Serving in the military is an experience “that Donald Trump didn’t do that. And I think that’s something he thinks about a lot.”

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

There is great anger over Trump’s behavior. McCain himself has just returned from a seven-month deployment on the Jordanian-Syrian border. There, he said, three US soldiers were killed in a drone attack. He thought of that when he saw Trump posing in front of the gravestones last Monday.

Trump’s team becomes violent: Cemetery employees wanted to prevent filming

Trump visited the cemetery following a wreath-laying ceremony honoring 13 U.S. soldiers killed at Kabul airport in 2021. His campaign filmed the visit, which led to an altercation with a cemetery employee. The man had tried to prevent Trump’s team from taking photos and filming. According to the U.S. Army, such behavior violates federal law, Army regulations and Department of Defense guidelines.

Over the weekend, and in response to the rapid criticism, Trump’s team released videos of family members of some of the soldiers killed in Afghanistan, saying, among other things, that they invited Trump to visit their loved ones’ graves. However, the Trump campaign’s videos also showed other graves, including the grave of a soldier who took his own life. His family said they did not give permission to film. (fmu)