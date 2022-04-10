“Today I will perform ‘Imagine’, my father’s song, for the very first time,” 59-year-old Julian’s YouTube channel said. “This song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel that we all long for.” The late Beatle’s son John Lennon released a cover of the song in response to the ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ campaign.
“I’ve always said that I would only sing ‘Imagine’ when the end of the world was near,” reads Julian’s YouTube channel. “But the war in Ukraine is such a tragedy. As a person and as an artist I felt compelled to react in this way.”
#Son #late #John #Lennon #performs #fathers #world #hit #Imagine #time
Leave a Reply