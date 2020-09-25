Junaid Qureshi, son of separatist leader Hashim Qureshi, sounded loudly to Pakistan at a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) meeting on Friday. At the 45th meeting of the UNHRC, Junaid, director of the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, put the Pakistan Army’s nefarious Kashmir agenda to the world.Junaid said that since the 1980s the Pakistani military establishment has been recruiting the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to various terrorist organizations like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. He launched a direct attack on Pakistan, saying that he ordered to kill our fellow Kashmiris in Pakistan, using our youth as pawns in their proxy war.

Pakistan responsible for violence in Kashmir

Pakistan is primarily responsible for weakening our autonomy through its terror policy. Will Pakistan be allowed to go after breaking our social fabric?

Who is Junaid Qureshi

Junaid Qureshi is the son of Hashim Qureshi, one of the founding members of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front. They have been living in the Netherlands for many years. There he is also the director of the European Foundation for South Asian Studies. Qureshi has been against Kashmiri separatist leaders from the beginning. He has often targeted separatists in his statements.