The son of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has resigned from his position as his father’s secretary after a public outcry over a private party at the prime minister’s official residence. Shotaro Kishida, 32, his father’s executive secretary for political affairs, had invited a group of people for an end-of-year party on Dec. 30 at the prime minister’s official residence.

