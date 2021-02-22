The Peruvian singer Víctor de la Cruz Dávila, better known as Iván Cruz, has been fighting COVID-19 at the Naval hospital for a few days.

Before the concern of his followers, his son Tony Cruz decided to pay tribute live through the program Women in command, where he went to be part of the segment dedicated to his father.

Before his presentation, they released a report in which the heir of the ‘King of the boleros‘breaks when asked about the artist’s health.

“He was a naval nurse and he took care of me. I always have that memory of my dad, who was there because this race is very hard, “said the young man with a broken voice.

“In recent months his health has improved, but in recent weeks he felt bad and he himself asked to be taken to the hospital,” he added.

Then he sent a heartfelt message to Iván Cruz. “Dad, we are always with you, your family loves you and loves you. Your children are always pending at a distance, we want you to recover. You are a warrior and you have always shown it, ”he said.

As part of the tribute, Tony Cruz surprised by singing “Alien”, One of the bolerista’s most successful songs. After his presentation, other artists also joined the tribute with songs such as “Waiter, give me another glass” and “Serve me another glass, bartender.”

The Latina program shared the account number to support the family with the costs of recovering the interpreter of “You tell me you’re leaving”.

