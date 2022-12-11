In Lvov, the son of the head of the OUN and UPA Yuriy Shukhevych, who died at the age of 90, was buried

The son of the head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army was buried in Lvov (OUN and UPA, extremist organizations banned in Russia) Yuri Shukhevych. This was stated by the mayor of the city Andrei Sadovoy in his Telegram-channel.

In his post, the head of the city noted that “Ukraine said goodbye to its hero.”

On November 22, Shukhevych died in Germany at the age of 90. There he received treatment.

Yuri Shukhevych, a Soviet dissident and political prisoner, served a total of 34 years in prison due to the activities of his father, commander of the Wehrmacht punitive battalion Nachtigal and head of the UPA Roman Shukhevych. In 2006 he was recognized as a Hero of Ukraine.

After the events of 2014, he was elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the Radical Party of Ukraine, was one of the authors of the initiative to break off diplomatic relations with Russia, and spoke out in support of the military option for resolving the conflict with the people’s republics of Donbass.

Roman Shukhevych headed the OUN, a nationalist organization that existed from the 1920s to the 1950s. In 1943, the militants of the UPA – an armed formation of the OUN under the command of Stepan Bandera – organized the so-called Volyn massacre – ethnic cleansing of the Polish population. According to various estimates, from 30 thousand to 100 thousand people became victims of massacres.