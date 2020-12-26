As the son of a golf legend, it is not easy to live up to the high expectations. Nevertheless, Charlie Woods is already impressing professionals and experts at the age of only eleven. Can he build on his father’s successes?

KCan you believe proverbs like “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” or “like father like son” in the Gulf? If so, then it may be worthwhile to bet now that Charlie Woods will one day follow in the great footsteps of his father Tiger. The website “sportsbettingdime.com” offers gamblers who believe the eleven-year-old toddler will win one of the four majors before his 25th birthday, different odds: 1500: 1 that he, like his father, his first major before he turns 22 At the age of 825: 1, that he will win one of the traditional tournaments before his 25th birthday.

This is reminiscent of Gerry McIlroy’s foresight. The Northern Irishman and three friends had bet £ 400 that his then 15-year-old son Rory would win the British Open before he turned 26. With a rate of 500: 1, the bettors received the proud sum of £ 200,000 in 2014. However: Rory had already won the amateur European championship back then and was considered one of the greatest talents in the sport.