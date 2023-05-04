Mexico.Armando Gómez, the third son of Gloria Trevi, debuted in music in English under the stage name of Gómez. He is the son of the Monterrey singer-songwriter with Armando Gómez and his full name is Miguel Armando Gómez Treviño.

Armando is 17 years old. and he has just released his first single ‘Seventeen’ on social networks, which can now be heard on all the most important digital platforms in the world.

Gómez, son of Gloria Trevi and Armando Gómez, makes his debut as a singer. Instagram photo

‘Seventeen’ is a pop song with an electronic touch, As can be heard and it is in English, because that is how the adolescent decided and that the theme of unrequited love was addressed in the lyrics.

In the video for that song, Gómez appears in various settings, lives with guys his age, and goes after a pretty girl he likes. but apparently he does not reciprocate his feelings.

Undoubtedly, Gómez is supported by his parents Gloria Trevi and Armando Gómez in his dream of becoming a famous, loved and admired singer, and this is only a “taste” of his talent, for which surely will continue to make more topics known.

Gloria Trevi with her sons Armando Gómez and Ángel Gabriel. Instagram photo

On social networks, after making himself known as a singer, Internet users congratulate Gómez and express their wishes that make your career dreams come true.