Darian Dalili, a 28-year-old young man, began a hunger strike in front of the White House and then moved to the gates of the State Department, in an act of protest.

(We recommend reading: Taiwan Air Force apologizes for dropping bombs and missiles that missed targets.)

His reason is clear: his father, Shabab Dalili, was excluded from a deal to release American prisoners in Iran.

Darian seeks to draw attention to the situation of his father, who was imprisoned for seven years in the Asian country under accusations that he categorically denies.

“I feel like they are abandoning my father,” he tells EFE the young man.

(Also: Trump says he is sure he will be exonerated in the Georgia case, his fourth indictment.)

Dalili drove to Washington to start the hunger strike.

Shabab Dalili, 60, a permanent resident of the United States, traveled to the Asian nation in 2016 to attend a funeral, but was detained in a taxi and sentenced to ten years in prison on charges of espionage, which he denies.

Darian then decided to go on a hunger strike in Washington to give visibility to his father’s situation.

Statements by the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkenby stating that he was not aware of the presence of Americans in Iranian prisons, added further fuel to Darian’s outrage.

“I have explained his case a billion times to different people by phone and video call. I have dedicated my life to this for the last seven years and now everyone pretends they don’t know who he is. Are they kidding me?” the man said. .

(We recommend: Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for burning down abortion clinic in Illinois).

Iran has repeatedly been accused of using foreign or dual national prisoners as bargaining chips or to trade them with other countries.

The spying accusation against Shabab Dalili, a retired sea captain and permanent resident of the United States, has been called “absurd” by his son, who maintains that his father is just an ordinary citizen seeking a better life.

See also Correspondent 's analysis What did Scholz say in Moscow about NATO's eastward expansion? The comment was about Ukraine, but Finland is also rarely mentioned in Germany that day They can no longer say they don’t know who he is. I think that’s an achievement

Darian has maintained contact with various administrations (both Donald Trump and Joe Biden), seeking that his father’s case does not fall into oblivion.

Shabab’s exclusion from the deal to release the prisoners has led his son to take drastic measures. Until Wednesday, he was in his fifth day of hunger strike, surviving on water and soft drinks.

Although his state of health is being affected by the lack of food and the heat, the young man does not lose hope that his sacrifice will make an impact. “He’s being talked about. They can’t say they don’t know who he is anymore. I think that’s an achievement,” Darian says with a mixture of determination and hope.

In another appearance this Tuesday, Blinken was asked about Shabab and his answer changed: he promised to “check if there is any person, with US citizenship or permanent residence, who has been the victim of arbitrary detention.”

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in the EFE agency, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

More news in EL TIEMPO