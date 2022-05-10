The Philippines elected Ferdinand Marcos Júnior to preside over the country for the next 6 years, according to an unofficial investigation released this Monday (May 9, 2022) by the Philippines. comelec (Philippines Election Commission).

With 94.4% of the polls counted, Marcos Jr. -known as “bongbong”– appeared with 30 million votes (or 58.86% of the total), more than double that of the main opponent, current vice president Leni Robredo (28.06%). The new president takes office at the end of May 2022, when the official result is due to be released.

The victory marks the Marcos family’s return to government 36 years after Bongbong’s father, former dictator Ferdinand Marcos (1965-1986), was deposed and exiled from the country in a popular uprising.

He will take the place of current President Rodrigo Duterte, who has held the post since June 2016 and cannot run for a 2nd term under local law.

In the Philippines, elections for president and vice president are held separately. With a single-round system, candidates do not need to win a simple majority (50% of the votes plus 1) to be elected.

On his Facebook profile, the main campaign platform, Marcos Jr. celebrated the victory and said he had “many things to do” and that the effort “does not involve just one person”. “Hope you don’t get tired of trusting us,” said Bongbong.

The slate will be composed by the daughter of the current president and mayor of the city of Davao, Sara Duterte-Carpio, who obtained 61.08% of the votes for vice.

About 80% of the 67 million Filipinos who registered to vote turned out to vote. The country has historically high voter turnout rates.

The result confirms the last poll of voting intentions released on Monday (May 2, 2022) by Pulse Asia Research, which showed Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the isolated leadership of the presidential race, with 56% of the votes. Leni Robredo appeared in 2nd, adding up to 23% of intentions.

CAMPAIGN

The politician ran for the presidency with the promise of restoring what he says was the “golden age” of the country during the father’s administration. On several occasions, he minimized or denied the abuses committed during the dictatorial period. But in the election campaign, he avoided questions about the legacy of Ferdinand Marcos and about the wealth of his family, considered illicit and appropriated in the country during the authoritarian period.

The dictatorship was marked by intense repression and murder of political opponents, which culminated in mass protests. The family was forced to flee in 1986 when the People’s Power Revolution restored democracy in the Philippines and exiled the clan, including former first lady Imelda Marcos, to Hawaii.

In the 1990s, when Ferdinand Marcos had died, the family was allowed to return to the country. Marcos Júnior then began his political career: he was governor of the province of Ilocos Norte, deputy and senator.

In 2016, he ran for vice president, but lost by just under 200,000 votes to human rights lawyer Leni Robredo.

RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA AND USA

Mark Jr. must follow the line of foreign policy adopted by Duterte, who showed support for China and sidelined the US, a traditional ally of the country and current critic of the “war on drugs” promoted by the president.

The policy was a reward for Beijing, which facilitated market access for Philippine agricultural products and pledged billions of dollars in credit and investment. So far, however, only part of the promises have come true.

To show his support, Duterte initially ignored a ruling favorable to his country in the Hague Court in 2016. The international opinion repudiated Beijing’s expansionist claims in the South China Sea.

In this sense, in 2018, Duterte and the president of China, Xi Jinpingagreed to pursue joint oil projects and explore disputed waters.

Shortly afterwards, however, the Philippine president decided to invoke victory at The Hague and complained about incidents with Chinese ships. Since April 8 this year, the national oil and gas company of the Philippines has had exploration work in the disputed waters suspended.