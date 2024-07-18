Last Tuesday Gabriel Soto made public on his social networks that he ended his romantic relationship with Irina Baevait was then made public that she was supposedly in a relationship with Victor Gonzalez Herrera, the son of ‘Doctor Simi’. In a statement, he denies having anything to do with the Russian actress: “No relationship of any kind,” he mentions.

Businessman Victor Gonzalez Herrera finds out that he is relationally linked with Irina Baeva immediately reacts by saying that it is false that she has a romantic relationship with the protagonist of the production ‘Aventurera’.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

“I have recently been linked to a public figure with whom I do NOT have any kind of relationship. Fortunately, I have had a girlfriend for more than five years and I am focused on my business projects and on continuing to help more people and the planet,” writes Víctor González Herrera, the son of ‘Doctor Simi’, in an Instagram story.

Irina Baeva Instagram photo

Besides, Victor Gonzalez Herrera warns that this is the only time he will speak on the subject and warns journalists that he will not speak to them if they seek him out: “This is the only statement I will make on this subject. I appreciate your respect. Víctor González Herrera.”

Victor Gonzalez HerreraCEO of the successful Farmacias Similares, is a prominent Mexican businessman, studied International Business Administration at the Universidad Iberoamericana and maintains a low profile on social media.

At the moment, Irina Baevaex-partner of Gabriel Soto, 31 years old and star of the musical production ‘Aventurera’, does not issue any statement or press release.