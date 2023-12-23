Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid and Deyvis Orosco They appeared on television for the first time after getting married on Thursday December 21. It was in the program Ernesto Pimentel who were encouraged to present their son.

Son of Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra sang on national television

The Chola Chabuca He was encouraged to give the microphone to Jessica Newton's grandson and while his father held it, the youngest chanted the children's song 'Estrellita'. “In the sky, over the sea, a real diamond. Little star, where are you?” the baby is heard saying.

Cassandra and Deyvis on their wedding day. Photo: Instagram

How was the wedding of Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez?

The wedding had a small number of people and took place at the Belmond Hotel in Miraflores. Well-known people, such as Valeria Piazza, Camila Escribns and Laura Spoya, arrived at the important event. The dress code was a blue dress for women and a black suit for men. One of the details that stood out was Cassandra's dress, since it was very similar to her mother's the day she got married.

