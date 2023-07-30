Dhe son of Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, Nicolás Petro, has been arrested on charges of money laundering and illegal enrichment during the 2022 presidential election campaign. The ex-wife of the president’s son, Daysuris del Carmen Vásquez, was also arrested on charges of money laundering, the Attorney General of the South American country announced on Saturday. Daysuris del Carmen Vásquez had contributed to the investigation with statements that Nicolás Petro had received illegal donations in connection with drug trafficking.

“As a father, I feel so much self-destruction”

“As a person and as a father, it pains me so much self-destruction and that one of my sons has to go to prison,” wrote former guerrilla, former mayor of the capital Bogotá and Colombia’s first left-wing leader Gustavo Petro on Twitter. As President, he assures that the prosecution has all the guarantees on his part to proceed with the trial according to the law.

“The arrest of Nicolás Petro represents a political tidal wave,” wrote the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo. Not just because the scandal directly affects the president’s family. But also because the President’s son has turned into an important political actor.

Colombia’s President Petro took office last August with an ambitious agenda. However, he now sees himself confronted with major challenges when it comes to implementation – for example with regard to talks with all armed groups and a comprehensive peace in the former civil war country.