Joel Eusebioson of ‘Flat’ Degreeshe entered the music industry interpreting his father’s songs, but now he supports himself and creates his own legacy by composing musical themes and he shines singing hip hop. The 22-year-old has already performed on stages outside of Lima and, despite not having a promoter to support him, he has a group of followers who motivate him and encourage him to continue. La República had the opportunity to talk with him to learn a little about his personal and artistic life.

The beginnings of the son of ‘Chato’ Grados in hip hop

Joel Eusebio Degrees He related that his passion for music began when he was at school, in fifth grade, starting with the folklore genre; However, he was the victim of bullying by his classmates, receiving derogatory labels towards him. For this reason, he decided to enroll in another school, where a teacher noticed his talent for music, leading him to play instruments in other institutions, on birthdays and even processions.

The son of 'Chato' Grados met rap when he was 15 years old.

“In one of those presentations I met a friend who rapped and I said: ‘How cool. How do they do that? I want to learn’. There they took me to the Plaza de Armas in Ate Vitarte, where they did rap battles, it was called Colectivo Express yourself. That’s where I got into rap battles and all that stuff,” he said, adding that he was about to turn 14 at the time.

Joel Eusebio Grados discovers his passion for folklore

Time after, Joel Eusebio Degrees He entered his father’s singing academy because he wanted not only to participate in rap battles, but also to interpret and compose themes of the genre. There he also discovered that he was passionate about folklore. “I just want to learn to sing, the genre doesn’t matter,” he told ‘Chato’ Grados, who only taught folklore, and he replied: “Yeah, then, learn songs from the Picaflor de los Andes.” “He gave me a couple of songs to rehearse and there, based on rehearsals, I began to like folklore,” said the artist.

Joel Grados’ balance with rap and folklore

The 22-year-old talent indicated that both genres, rap and folklore, reflect his moods and considered that they are similar; thus, Joel Eusebio Degrees He does not limit himself to composing songs, since for him this is an outlet.

In the case of folklore, he opined: “It is a very complex genre to write a score. It seems to me a very interesting genre and, above all, a genre that transmits a lot of emotions, since most of the folkloric themes are written by people who They come from a very hard life, who convey their lack of love in their lyrics. It is something representative for Peru. It is a genre that transmits many emotions.”

However, he added that he can express other feelings: “He transmits joy, strength, courage, coquetry, mischief. That is what I write in the theme of huaylas, which is called ‘Linda muchachita’ and talks about someone who fell in love with a girl”.

On the other hand, he also has rap themes: “Mostly, my rap music is heartbreak music. I see it as a way to express what I feel, to write, to tell someone more or less what I can’t tell them. speaking, I tell him singing”.

Finally, he stated: “Folklore is my happy side and rap is my sad side.”

What does Joel Eusebio Grados enjoy about hip hop?

“Speaking of hip hop, of rap battles, what I like is the adrenaline you feel when you are in a confrontation with someone, having to counteract them, that feeling of thinking fast, of activating your mind. Speaking of topics of rap, I like that lump in your throat that you feel when you sing what you have written, when you unburden what you have put on paper, when you express it to others, it is a very nice feeling, that in the end you feel liberated or sometimes tears come to your eyes,” he explained. Jose Degrees.

Joel Eusebio was criticized, but his daughter is a motivation in his life

In addition, he reported that he has thought about leaving music due to the bad comments he has received during his career; however, Joel Eusebio Degrees now he has three great motivations to continue: “There are people who lower your self-esteem, who tell you strong comments, who try to make you think that what you do is not like that, that you are never going to be someone great, that you are never going to achieve your goals. I am strong, but there are times when I think: ‘What if he’s right? What if it’s not for me?’ But in the end you hear applause from people, you hear congratulations, what you do well, you sing beautifully, you dance cool and you are filled with energy again and you give your best again”.

One of her motivations is her mother, who is a reference artist of folklore, as well as ‘Chato’ Grados, and another is her little daughter: “She has given me a different way of seeing life. Since she was born, I have I’ve become more focused and I don’t think so much about friends anymore.

Joel Eusebio is looking for a music promoter

Despite its great change with respect to the musical genre, Joel Eusebio Degrees Yes, he will continue in folklore and he plans to merge it with the urban genre, so he hopes to find a producer who can help him emerge in his artistic career.

Joel Eusebio Grados had presentations since he was very young and studying at school. Photo: @joeleusebiogradosgomez/Facebook

Daniela Darcourt and Joel Eusebio study together

During the interview, the son of Chato Grados told that he was taking singing classes at Orson Welles, a sound engineering music production institute, and revealed that he shares some classes with Daniela Darcourt, the symbol of Peruvian salsa: “Right now, I’m just We are in virtual, already in the week after Easter the face-to-face classes begin. We have crashed in one or another course, in almost the majority”. In addition, he highlighted that he would like to launch a song with the artist.

Joel Eusebio Grados studies singing together with Daniela Darcourt. Photo: @joeleusebiogradosgomez/Facebook

Joel Eusebio considers Milena Warthon his musical inspiration

Due to his passion for hip hop and folklore, Joel Eusebio He announced that he would love to release fusion songs, in the style of Milena Warthon, mixing urban rhythms with the native genre of Peru: “I have a goal. As Milena Wharton does now, who fuses folklore with urban music. I feel that It would be good for me because I know urban music thoroughly and I know folklore thoroughly. I not only sing, I am also a dancer in a huaylas group, I also like to play the guitar. I would like to do something like that”.