Mexico. Xavier Lopez, “Chabelo”, he would have spent delicate moments in his health and his reappearance on television will not be soon, according to his son Xavier Lóez Miranda.

In an interview with the journalist Javier Poza, Xavier mentions that his famous father is far from the entertainment world for problems with his health, although he did not go into many details.

“My dad is absolutely retired, mainly for health reasons. Despite what some people think, my old man is not eternal and he has had a couple of difficult years. He’s fine and very strong, but he’s already retired.”

The son of “Chabelo” says that his father has a lot to tell about his life, that’s why they have been in negotiation talks and made an alliance with Thr3 Media Group and is willing to release exclusive content about his life, he also points out.

“He has not had easy years. She has had health problems. The confinement was not easy for him, but there he goes, he really wants it, but yes, but it’s already 87 years.”

Despite critical moments that “Chabelo” has with his health, his son Xavier also tells Javier Poza that he is excited to reappear on television, since he loves the world of entertainment and he does want to return to it.

In an interview weeks ago with Caras magazine, Mr. Xavier López, “Chabelo”, said: “I am in very good health, and in excellent spirits at the moment. I am in the best moment, enjoying the best of life.”

“Chabelo” was the host of the Sunday program En familia, con Chabelo, which was broadcast on Televisa channel 2 from 1967 to 2015 and several generations enjoyed it and those who attended to see it in its recordings also won prizes.