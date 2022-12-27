Republican congressman-elect George Santos admitted he lied about his work experience and educational background to “beautify” his resume while running for office in a New York district, but he stressed that he does not intend to resign.

Several days after The New York Times published an investigation into the matter, Santos, the first openly gay Republican to be elected to the US Congress and the son of Brazilians, acknowledged that he lied in an interview with the New York Post.

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry, “said Santos on Monday (26), confessing that he had” never “worked directly for Goldman Sachs or Citigroup, as he had said.

The 34-year-old congressman also admitted that he never graduated from any university, despite previously claiming to have received a degree from New Yorker Baruch.

“I did not graduate from any higher education institution. I am ashamed and sorry for embellishing my resume”, he reiterated. “We do stupid things in life,” she added.

Santos was also accused of lying about his mother, saying that she was Jewish and that his grandparents escaped the Nazis during World War II.

Santos now says he is “clearly Catholic,” but has claimed that his grandmother told stories about being Jewish and then converted to Catholicism, the New York Post reported.

“I never claimed to be a Jew,” Santos assured. “I’m catholic. As I found out that my maternal family was of Jewish origin, I said that I was ‘Jewish’.”

Santos initially rejected The New York Times investigation as “defamation” and later promised to tell his story and answer all questions, according to messages on his Twitter account.

In recent days, the Latino congressman has become the target of comments and jokes on social networks that cast doubt on everything he said.

Santos, however, is determined to serve his two-year term as the new US congressman starting next January, considering that he is not a “criminal” and that his lies have nothing to do with his campaign proposals.

🇧🇷[Essa polêmica] it will not prevent me from having a good legislative performance”, said the congressman, who will represent the third district of New York, based in Long Island and Queens.