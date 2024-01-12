Augusto Polo Campos Linares, eldest son of the remembered Peruvian composer, came out in front of cameras to expose the conflict that exists with his siblings Florcita Polo Díaz, Marco Polo Panchano, Cristovals Polo and Selene Polo Bracamonte over the inheritance of their deceased father. In this regard, Augusto Polo Jr. explained what the family problems that he faces after the death of his father, which has led him to take a drastic decision. In this note, we tell you all the details.

What is the problem between the children of Augusto Polo Campos?

Augusto Polo Campos Linares He gave an exclusive interview to Kevin García, from the newspaper The Republicin which he seemed uncomfortable for not reaching an agreement with his brothers regarding the inheritance of his deceased father.

In this regard, the composer's eldest son explained why a conflict has broken out with his brothers. First of all, he points out that there is a lack of transparency when requesting information about the company Contigo Peru, which belongs to his father: “We want to know what happens with the money, how it is being spent and what it is being invested in… There are no reports…”.

Then they don't give you permission to enter the apartment in Mirafloreswhich his father left as an inheritance for everyone: “Only one of the brothers is enjoying it and I continue to pay taxes on it.”

Lastly, they do not allow you to access the material you saved to make a documentary about his father Augusto Polo Campos. “They have even made a business document in which they have denied my authorization to continue with this project, which has been going on for 20 years,” he added.

What is the warning that the eldest son of Augusto Polo Campos sent to his brothers?

He eldest son of Augusto Polo Campos He also took the opportunity to send a warning to his brothers if they did not appear at the next conciliation: “If they don't respond to our request, we will go to the legal route, something I don't want to do.”