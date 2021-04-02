Ángel López is going through a happy family moment after receiving medical tests on his son, who had undergone emergency surgery in early March for a cancerous tumor.

Through his social networks, the charismatic jury of I am, great battles, great celebrities thanked all his followers for the moral support they gave him during the difficult moments he lived for the health of his loved one.

“I want to take this moment to thank all of you for that support, for the prayers, many know of the circumstances. Very recently my son had to undergo emergency surgery for a tumor that was found to be cancerous. And, well, today the results of the laboratories of the tests that were carried out arrived and we are in victory, I want to take this moment to share with you “, he commented in Instagram before introducing your child.

“As many of you know, we have been through a very difficult situation, but this Easter they have given us the results and, miraculously, with all your prayers and your positivity we have found that the surgery went well. I am cancer free and it is a miracle, a blessing for us. It is a fight that I will continue to ensure that it does not happen again, “he added. Angel Luis Jr.

The artist regretted not being able to accompany his son during his surgical intervention, since he was in Peruvian lands as a jury of the imitation contest when the emergency occurred.

The interpreter of “A pure pain”, ended his post with good wishes for his fans, who were very aware of his son. “I am very grateful to all of you, thank you for the prayers. We are a family that faithfully believes in prayer, in the word of the Lord. This Easter has really been one full of miracles. May God pour out peace and a lot of love on you ”, he said.

