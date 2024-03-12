Moments of sadness and despair pass José María, 'Chema', Fernández, son of Ana Bárbara and José María 'Fernández', 'El Pirru', because someone he loved too much died and he comments on it on social networks.

José María Fernández, 'Chema', is in mourning, Well, he shared that his favorite pet, whom he considered a great friend and loved very much, died.

“May Jochito rest in peace, we miss you very much. The river is my reminder that everything in the universe flows and life will always continue. I am and will always be eternally grateful for every moment of my path,” writes 'Chemita', son of Ana Bárbara and 'El Pirru'.

Ana Bárbara with her children and Ángel Muñoz, her romantic partner. Instagram photo

José María, 'Chema', son of Ana Bárbara and José María Fernández, 'El Pirru', He stopped living in the USA next to her and now lives in Mexico City, Univisión reports and is broadcast on several news portals.

The sons of Ana Barbaraamong them 'Chema' and José Emilio, since the latter has exposed to various media outlets that Ángel Muñoz, partner of 'La Reina Grupera', would psychologically abuse them.

Faced with such a situation, José María Fernández, 'El Pirru', came out in defense of his son José Emilio and his brothers. He also said through a statement that he would be willing to show evidence that Mr. Muñoz does mistreat children, in if necessary.

José María Fernández, 'El Pirru', ex-husband of Ana Barbaraexpressed being very upset after alleged threats from her and her partner towards José Emilio, his and the singer's son, for this reason he expressed that if they mentioned his name again, I would proceed to sue them in the USA.

