«In the 88th minute the player (10) Correa Martínez, Ángel Martín was expelled for the following reason: to entry an adversary in the ball dispute with excessive force. After showing the red card, this player went to me in the following terms’ son of a thousand whores, Cagón. Your mother’s shell ‘».

The previous paragraph is as short as devastating. And his club, Atlético de Madrid is going to go very expensive. Because it is literally what the referee Cuadra Fernández has written in the Getafe-Atlética League Party Minutes played this Sunday.

According to the Federative Regulation, these insults entail a sanction that ranges between 4 and 12 sanction parties. That is, except for surprise and in the best case the League meetings will be lost to Barcelona, ​​Espanyol and Seville.

In addition, being a serious action, neither could the return of the semifinal of the Copa del Rey against Barcelona, ​​on April 2 in the Metropolitan.