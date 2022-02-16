Erik Zattoni, son of a pedophile priest who abused my mother when he was 14

It is the story of Erik Zattoni. How was it born he tells in connection Zoom, from the living room of his home. Calm voice, at times one senses that he must take a breath and take a deep breath, we read on Messenger. “I am 40 years old, I live in the province of Ferrara, I am the son of the pedophile priest Pietro Tosi. My mother was abused in 1981, “he says.

“I was told by my family that of course they tried to denounce the episode to the bishop of the time, Monsignor Franceschi, who immediately suggested not to say anything to anyone – Erik continues in his story -. Then my mother and her brother went to a lawyer to sue the priest ma the diocese’s response was a threat “.

“At the time they lived in a house owned by the curia. The threat was eviction, which then happened. They threw out my mom and me too. “

Erik Zattoni, the family after time turns to the court. The parish priest dismissed after years

There Zattoni family only went to court in 2010. Those were the years in which we began to speak openly about the abuses of the Church, the period of the American investigations, of “Spotlight” and of articles in the press. But that 1981 crime was now prescribed.

“I underwent the DNA test, the same had to be done by the priest to whom his confession followed. Despite this he continued to be a priest, he was never suspended by any bishop, even though everyone obviously knew “.

“Only after further insistence on my part, when I was already an adult and could defend myself, was turned away. In the meantime, three Popes have passed, 5 bishops of Ferrara, several cardinals to the Congregation of the Faith, including Ratzinger who obviously knew very well that it had happened in Ferrara. No one has ever done anything to heal this crime. I was raised by my mother, a very good mother in whom I still read the trauma, the condition of a victim, of a person left to himself. She was just a little girl. “