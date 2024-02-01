Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

A cruel video circulated on YouTube for five hours. It shows a 32-year-old man from the USA who is said to have beheaded his father.

Philadelphia/Levittown – A case of brutal family violence is currently shaking the USA: In a quiet suburban area not far from the US metropolis of Philadelphia, a man (32) is said to have murdered and beheaded his father. He then boasted about the crime in a video in which he showed off the severed head, as several US media outlets unanimously reported.

Man suspected of beheading father – “sight of horror”

Even the police were shocked by the brutality of this act of violence, according to a report by the local television station FOX 29 Philly. According to a statement from the responsible law enforcement agency, the crime occurred around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening (local time) in the town of Levittown in the state of Pennsylvania.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they were met with a “sight of horror,” as a TV reporter on site reported. The beheaded father (68) was found in his bedroom on the ground floor. His severed head was wrapped in a plastic bag in a cooking pot and was discovered in the bathroom. The police arrested the 32-year-old suspect early on Wednesday morning (local time).

Killed and beheaded: Man calls for violence in YouTube video – and shows severed head

The authorities became aware of the cruel act through a video that the alleged perpetrator uploaded to YouTube. In it, the 32-year-old speaks openly about his crime, calls himself and his killed father by their full names and finally holds the severed head into the camera, as the media reports say.

The police then located the cell phone of the 32-year-old, who was driving his father's car and was arrested in a community about two hours away. He was armed. In the 14-minute video, the man repeated right-wing conspiracy theories, talked about the Ukraine war and glorified violence against the government of President Joe Biden.

He called his father a “traitor” because he worked for the government. According to the police report, the video appeared as if he was reading his words. He had already propagated violence online in 2020. At that time he spoke of a “bloody revolution”.

The current video was available on YouTube for around five hours and was viewed around 5,000 times. It has since been deleted. There is currently a controversial discussion in the USA about the extent to which online platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, X (Twitter) or TikTok can be held responsible for the content of their users.

USA shocked by act: “How can people be prepared to do something so terrible”

Not only the city of 50,000 inhabitants seems to be in a state of shock, the incident is also causing dismay across the country. “You don’t wake up one morning and think: ‘Oh, today I think I’m going to cut off his head,” said a completely distraught neighbor into the camera FOX 29 Philly. “I just can’t believe this really happened,” she added with tears in her eyes.

A 32-year-old in a quiet suburb in the state of Pennsylvania (USA) is said to have killed and beheaded his father (68). He then uploaded a video to YouTube showing off the head. © dpa/FOX 29 Philadelphia

“I hope that as a society we start taking mental illness seriously; “I mean, how can so many people be willing to do something so terrible,” said another woman who was walking in the neighborhood with her stroller. “An incident like this makes you realize the problems within our society,” also said the police officer Joseph Bartorilla.

Gun violence in particular is high in the USA. Murder cases are loud CNN recently fell by more than ten percent nationwide, but in the first three days of this year alone there were 92 deaths and 183 injuries from firearms; Not counting suicides. Previously, murder victims fell from a total of 21,156 in 2022 to 18,450 in 2023. And the country repeatedly comes under criticism after bloody school shootings, mostly at schools. With a total of 82, last year was the most so far, three were already recorded in 2024. (rku/dpa)