There was an argument between father and son on a cruise. The young man jumped over the board. Relatives and passengers react in shock.

Bahamas – Horrible family drama on board a cruise ship: A 20-year-old jumped into the sea from the deck of the Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas. He has been missing since then.

The cruise left on April 1st for Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. Just recently Royal Caribbean received criticism for its lack of sustainability. On Thursday (April 4th) the ship was traveling between Cuba and the Bahamas. Eyewitnesses reported to the New York Post about an argument between the missing person and relatives.

Eyewitness reports family drama on cruise: son “jumped out of the window in front of all of us”

A guest who met the 20-year-old on the cruise reported on the fateful evening. “I hung out in the hot tub with him and his brother. He sat right next to me. He was pretty drunk.” The passenger said the alleged trigger for the argument: “His father was upset that he was so drunk.”

There was therefore an argument between the family members. With the sentence “I’ll sort this out right now,” the young man suddenly jumped off the cruise ship into the sea, to the horror of his family and those present. “He jumped out of the window in front of all of us,” said the passenger. Eyewitnesses described the jump as a seemingly impulsive decision. However, a suicide attempt – possibly as a result of a short-circuit reaction – cannot be ruled out.

Royal Caribbean and Coast Guard initiate search operation

“There was a lot of shouting, the crew was alerted immediately,” another passenger reports of the incident. “The family was shocked and completely beside themselves. I can’t imagine what they went through.”

In a statement, Royal Caribbean announced that the crew acted immediately: “The ship's crew immediately initiated a search and rescue operation. This was continued by the US Coast Guard.” The search for the missing person has so far been unsuccessful. The 20-year-old's death is also considered probable due to the weather conditions and cold water temperatures in the region of the incident. Another passenger reports online that the cruise had made a stop in the morning when the Coast Guard arrived. The ship then continued on its planned course.

Crew and guests support affected family

“Our team is providing support for the family during this difficult time. To protect the privacy of the guest and family, we will not share any further details,” the Royal Carribean statement said. The guests who found out about the incident are also supporting those affected. The ship continued its journey and returned to the departure and destination port of Fort Lauderdale on Friday, April 5th.

In general, we do not report on suicides so that such cases do not encourage possible imitators. Reporting only takes place if the circumstances receive particular public attention. If you or someone you know is suffering from an existential life crisis or depression, please contact the telephone counseling service on 0800-1110111. Help with depression and other psychological emergency situations is also available at www.deutsche-depressionshilfe.de.

On the Mariner of the Seas also had a woman fall overboard last summer. But she was rescued after 45 minutes. Another cruise company ship was recently in the headlines. An employee had installed cameras in the cabins and secretly filmed passengers. (No)