After a successful karting career, Lammers Jr. now for the real deal.

A racing career is only for few people, because it is a fairly expensive hobby. It's actually a requirement that you have a father who (a) is in a good position and (b) really wants you to be the next Max Verstappen is becoming. Or even better: a father who was a racing driver himself.

Fortunately, René Lammers has such a father. That is – you guessed it – Jan Lammers. 15-year-old René Lammers has been active in karting until now and has not done it without merit. This year he became European champion in the OK class and narrowly missed out on the world title.

That is why it is now high time for the next step. MP Motorsport announces that they have recruited René Lammers as a driver in the Spanish Formula 4 Championship. Lammers Junior can now prove himself in a real 'single seater'.

In preparation for the Formula 4 season, René Lammers may also participate in the Formula Winter Series early next year. This is a new class, which was held for the first time this year and also falls under the Formula 4 regulations.

With MP Motorsport, 'Reneetje' Lammers is in any case part of a top team in the Spanish F4 championship. In the past eight years, the Dutch team has won the constructors' championship six times, including this year.

Spanish Formula 4 can of course be a nice stepping stone to the classes that really matter. Richard Verschoor and Bent Viscaal have managed to work their way up to Formula 2 from here. But ultimately René Lammers wants what all drivers want: to reach Formula 1.

In doing so, he would follow in the footsteps of his father, who drove 23 F1 races between 1979 and 1992. Unfortunately, he never managed to score a point. Jan Lammers has mainly established his name in other branches of motorsport.

