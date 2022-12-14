Looking at Max’s career Verstappen in Formula 1, brilliant and precocious, some commentators spoke of “model-Jos”, the father of the Red Bull driver. In other words, a strict, almost military education of his son and a 360 ° involvement in his sporting activities from an early age.

Without having the presumption of questioning a parent’s growth methods, however, it appears evident that discipline is not enough to become a Verstappen: you need the famous marriage of talent and work; having the right head helps, but it’s not enough to win titles, so it’s not a method applicable to everyone. And in fact Verstappen has no intention of repeating it one day on a child of his: “I definitely want kids, and if they want to compete that’s fine. I think our relationship would be different from what my father and I had. At the moment I really don’t see myself doing the things he did, but it’s easy for me to talk because I don’t have children. I may think very differently when the time comes“, these are the words of the two-time world champion to the microphones of De Limburger. “But the passion my dad had was very strong, he did everything for me, starting from setting up the engines to preparing the karts. I don’t see myself doing it. In any case, I’m not going to push my kids to competethey have to want it themselves“.