Son scored twice in Spurs’ 5-0 win on the final day at Norwich to take them to the Champions League, while Salah scored in the Reds’ 3-1 comeback against Wolves, which left them at doors to win the title.

Salah has now won the Golden Boot three times.only Thierry Henry has scored more, while he is tied with Harry Kane and Alan Shearer.

In the meantime, Son managed to overtake his teammate Kane and has claimed the award for the first time., without scoring a single penalty throughout the season. Instead, Salah scored five penalties and 18 from open play.

With 35 games played each, Son and Salah averaged 0.66 goals per gamewhile this is only the fifth time in Premier League history that the prize money has been split between multiple people.

Chris Sutton, Dion Dublin and Michael Owen took home the 1998 award with 18 goals each, while Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Dwight Yorke tied the following season with the same amount.

Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov split the lead in 2011 with 23 goals before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang drew level with Liverpool duo Salah and Sadio Mane in 2019.