Frits Philips Junior, the eldest son of the last Philips boss Frits Philips Senior, did not dare to take a share in the family business because of 'the communist threat'. He says that to Sander Schimmelpenninck in the online video series De Philips Dynastie.



Jun 1. 2023

Schimmelpenninck asks Philips if he felt no pressure to play a role in the family business. Philips replies that he certainly felt that and that he actually followed the right training to be able to mean something to the company.

‘And then?’ asks Schimmelpenninck. Frits Philips: ‘After a number of years of study I thought I could follow this path. But it will be fifteen years before I have any influence in the company. And I doubted whether the company would still exist. Communism was so on the rise in the world then; we were afraid that the Russians would occupy the Netherlands, so I feared for our freedom.’ See also Has Wagenknecht "played into Putin's hands"? Anger among the left is growing – Wissler is now kneeling on the party

He then dropped out of his physics studies in Delft and joined the same spiritual movement of which his parents were members. Wondering what Frits Philips senior and his family members were affiliated with? You can see it in the latest episode of De Philips Dynastie.

In the foreground Frits Philips junior. For a childhood photo with his father: Frits Philips senior. © AD Play



