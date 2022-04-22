A Dutch man who wants to claim the money that was in the bank account of his mother, who died in 1992, is not entitled to the amount. This judges the Financial Services Disputes Committee of the financial complaints institute Kifid.

In 2021, when clearing his attic, the man found a statement from his mother. The statement read that there was 13,097.03 guilders, converted 5943.17 euros, in her savings account with ABN Amro. The son asked the bank to refund the money, but when this was not heeded, he decided to knock on the door of the disputes committee. According to ABN Amro, there is a statute of limitations. The last transaction took place in September 1991, more than thirty years ago.

False assumptions

The man contradicts that the claim is time-barred, because the Amsterdam bank would have wrongly assumed that the amount had already been withdrawn from the savings account. The man also finds it objectionable that the bank cannot provide proof from its records that the money has already been withdrawn from the savings account. It is therefore up to the bank to demonstrate that this amount has already been transferred in the past, he says. In addition, according to the man, ABN Amro failed to investigate the account holder and possible heirs at the Municipal Personal Records Database. He suspects the bank that the bank has kept the money itself or has transferred the amount to a wrong account. For these reasons, the man wants to claim his mother’s savings, with an additional 7 percent interest on the entire amount until the day of transfer.

Lack of evidence

The Committee nevertheless finds that the bank does not owe the prosecutor anything, because the account statement from September 1991 is a snapshot and the man has no evidence for the scenarios presented. The Committee also finds it logical that the bank no longer has any data available in the administration, because the last change took place more than thirty years ago. The committee thus agrees with the bank in the claim that the claim is time-barred. The decision of the Disputes Committee is not binding. The man could still take the case to court. It is not yet clear whether he will do this.

Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: