Father and son recovered lifeless in the Trebbia river: the 59-year-old had dived to save his 26-year-old son in distress

Another very sad event happened in the Trebbia river, father and son they died in the water. The 59-year-old man dived in to save his 26-year-old boyfriend in distress, but both were dragged away and recovered after more than an hour by divers, now lifeless.

They were having a relaxing day on the Rondanera beach, when the boy decided to cool off in the water. However, after that dip it never resurfaced. Dad is right away intervened to save himdived into the river, but he too was swallowed up by the water and was never able to come back to the surface.

Those present immediately raised the alarm to the rescuers, who intervened in a short time to bring them to safety. However, there was no longer a trace of father and son. The divers managed to find the two bodies, now lifeless, alone after an hour.

Father and son found after an hour

The 118 health workers, a helicopter rescue service, the Fire Brigade and divers arrived on the beach. Everyone worked with the hope of being able to save the 59-year-old and the 26-year-old, but the search ended with the most tragedy of epilogues. When the rescuers managed to find the two bodies, it was already too late, father and son were drowned.

What happened shocked the family and all the bathers present, who were forced to see the dramatic scene. It should have been a day of fun for a dad and his son, which soon turned into a tragedy for no one will never forget.

