In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a young man was overwhelmed to ask for the accounts of development work. Angry about the development work being done in the village through RTI, Pradhan’s son and his friend put Afim in the youth’s bike and got him caught by the police. However, after thorough investigation, the sword of action hangs upside down on Pradhan’s son and his friend. At present, the police have arrested the principal son and his friend with 230 grams of opium and sent him to jail.Tejpal, a resident of village Mandia Gosai of Jalalabad police station area, had sought the accounts of the development works from the head of Dhaka village through RTI. Pradhan did not give his account, but his son Arvind, who got angry, hatched a conspiracy to trap the young man Tejpal who asked for the reverse account. Principal son Arvind and his friend Chaman put opium in Tejpal’s bike on Monday. Then Tejpal was caught by calling Dial 112, but on the spot the police came to know something else, after which the police officer-in-charge Jasvir Singh made a deep investigation when a thorough investigation was done.

Engineer reached jail

Investigation revealed that the young man, who was caught by the police on the charge of opium and brought to the police, was innocent. But Pradhan’s son and his friend, who gave information, proved to be the real culprits. At present, the police have sent both the accused to jail with 230 grams of opium. SP villager Aparna Gautam said that a young man named Tejpal was being falsely implicated in opium. Investigation revealed that the young man had asked for Pradhan’s son for the development work. A thorough investigation turned upside down, Pradhan’s son and his friend were found guilty, both were sent to jail.