Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan said goodbye to the world this year. Fans of the late actor were annoyed as the grass grew on the tomb of their favorite artist. The cleaning was done after its pictures went viral on social media. Now more work has been done on Irfan’s tomb. This picture has been shared by his son Babil.

Picture shown by babil

Babil shared the latest picture of the grave of father Irrfan Khan on his Instagram account on Thursday. It has a lot of cleanliness around the tomb and flowers are blooming on it. With this Babyl wrote the line of Russian filmmaker, theater director and writer Andrei Tarkovsky, ‘When a man is born, he is weak and resilient. When he dies, he is rude and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it is soft, but when it dries and hardens, it dies. Toughness and power are companions of death. Happiness and weakness are expressions of freshness of existence. Because what has been hardened will never win. ‘ Babil further wrote, ‘You have never been harsh, you have a forgiving and sensitive soul.’



Chandan Roy Sanyal shared the photo

Let us know that recently, actor Chandan Roy Sanyal reached Irfan Khan’s grave and shared a picture of it on social media. Fans were very sad to see the condition of Irfan’s tomb in that picture. Everyone was disappointed to see this condition of their favorite actor’s grave.

Irfan Khan died on April 29

53-year-old actor Irrfan Khan died on April 29 at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He was hospitalized a day earlier due to colon infection. Let us tell you that Irfan Khan was struggling with a serious disease like cancer for two years. He is survived by his wife and two sons.